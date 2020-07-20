Which? Magazine‘s Anti Brexit Lobbyist

Which? Magazine has been busily lobbying MPs to support protectionist amendments to the Government’s Trade Bill this evening. In a mass co-ordinated email, the magazine has been attempting to scaremonger MPs into embedding EU protectionism against American food in UK law. In their letter the magazine writes…

“… trading partners like the US continue to push to be able to export lower-standard food to the UK. To send a strong signal to trading partners and reassure consumers across the country, I’d urge you to: – vote for New Clauses 4, 7 and 11, and amendment 20, to the Trade Bill”

So why is usually pro-choice Which? so vociferously trying to take away choice from British consumers? Could it be that Sue Davies – who now leads the magazine’s work on Brexit and trade policy – was the chair of the EU’s European Food Safety Authority from 2012 to 2016. Classic eurocrat lobbying MPs to keep Brussels rules post-Brexit…