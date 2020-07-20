Jonathan Isaby to Become New Politeia Director

The Politeia think tank is getting a refresh this September when it will welcome think tank big beast Jonathan Isaby as its new Director. Sheila Lawlor, the founder Director, will take on a new role of Director of Research. Isaby is a well known face in wonk world, having been co-editor of ConservativeHome and Chief Executive of the TaxPayers’ Alliance. He comes to the role fresh from four years as editor of BrexitCentral. He tells Guido:

‘During my two decades working in and around Westminster, I’ve seen how Sheila and her team have played a vital role in framing numerous policy debates, so it is a great privilege now to be taking on the mantle of Director of Politeia. I’m looking forward to ensuring that its rigorous research and analysis reaches an ever larger audience, while abiding by the timeless aim of promoting ‘the best policies for a free society under the rule of law’

Under Isaby, Politeia is set to kickstart a new programme of developing policies for the economy and tax, the constitution, law, education, social security reform, health and social care. Congratulations and good luck!