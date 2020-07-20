British Company Concludes “Breakthrough” COVID Drug Trials

British company Synairgen has concluded “breakthrough” trials of a new treatment for Covid-19, which dramatically reduces the number of patients needing intensive care. The Southampton-based company says initial findings suggest the protein – inhaled into the lungs of Coronavirus patients with a nebuliser – cuts the odds of a Covid patient in hospital developing severe disease, including requiring use of ventilation, by 79%. Presumably Britain-hating academics will be furious at the news…

This is on top of the low cost steroid dexamethasone, which reduces the risk of dying by over a third and is already in use across the NHS. Today’s Synairgen findings are yet to be published in a peer-reviewed journal, nor has the full data been made available, however if the results are accurate it would be a big step forwards in fighting the pandemic ahead of the upcoming winter period. Especially given Boris has today said he’s not “100 per cent confident” that a vaccine will be available this year or next…