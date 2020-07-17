Boris Announces NHS Winter Plan and Lockdown Liberalisations
  • Local authorities in England will be empowered to close premises, shut public outdoor spaces and cancel events.
  • Funding has been provided to keep Nightingale Hospitals open through to March.
  • From 1 August it will be down to employers to decide how best staff can work safely, ending the Government’s blanket ‘work from home if you can’ advice.
  • From 1 August bowling, skating rinks, and casinos will reopen.
  • From 1 August wedding receptions of up to 30 people will be allowed.
  • Nightclubs and soft play areas will remain closed.
  • From 1 August trials will begin testing limited live audience events.
  • Indoor performances to live audiences may begin widely in the Autumn, subject to the trials.
 mdi-timer July 17 2020 @ 11:01 mdi-share-variant mdi-twitter mdi-facebook mdi-whatsapp mdi-telegram mdi-linkedin mdi-email mdi-printer
Home Page Next Story