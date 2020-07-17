Sir Keir Sells his Donkey Sanctuary

Keir Starmer has finally sold his late father’s Surrey pad, estimated to be worth £463,742 and under shared ownership with his sister. Guido readers will likely remember the storm surrounding the aga-fitted, semi-detached after the Mail on Sunday revealed in May Starmer also owns seven acres of land behind the house, which – if built on – could fetch up to £10 million. The Labour Leader’s office retorted the field was used to “house donkeys that Keir’s parents rescued and cared for”…

The house, which Sir Keir has had listed on his register of interests since 2015, had been on the market since November 2019. Rishi’s stamp duty cut helping Sir Keir shift his ass-ets…