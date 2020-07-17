Oxford Study: Britain Has Reached Herd Immunity

A new Oxford University study suggests Britain has already reached herd immunity levels, as a new model predicts as few as 20% of the population may need to be resistant to Coronavirus to prevent a new epidemic spreading. Far below the 50-60% threshold previously thought…

The study has managed to demonstrate that when COVID-resistant people mix with those yet to contract the virus, the herd immunity threshold “drops sharply”, explicitly observing:

“Thus, a second peak may result in far fewer deaths, particularly among those with comorbidities in the younger age classes.”

Unfortunately the proof in the pudding would be a second wave of Coronavirus, probably in the winter, which no one – however confident they are about herd immunity – would want to risk…

Read the study in full here…