Nodding Dodds Agrees with Wealth Tax Proposals

The latest development in Labour’s rollercoaster ride to deciding their policy on a wealth tax takes another turn today, as Guido can reveal footage of Shadow Chancellor Anneliese Dodds nodding along to Shadow Treasury Minister Dan Carden’s warm words about wealth tax proposals. Labour must have told their top team to act more Churchillian – Anneliese clearly got the wrong end of the stick…

For those struggling to keep up:

05/07: Dodds dodged the question of whether Labour supports a wealth tax four times

06/07: Starmer openly supports a wealth tax

08/07: Dodds’ response to Rishi’s mini-budget says Labour “is not calling for tax rises”

10/07: Shadow Treasury Minister Dan Carden says the idea Labour has backed down from supporting a wealth tax is “false”

12/07: Lucy Powell failed to give any clarification of Labour’s policy

16/07: Dodds refuses to clarify tax plans in car crash interview

We now have footage of Labour’s shadow treasury team waxing lyrical about the policy in ‘private’. We all know Labour’s agreed on the policy, they’re just keeping it quiet to avoid it getting torn to bits this far ahead of the next election…