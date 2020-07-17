Miss Swimsuit UK Loses Title After Posting ‘All Lives Matter’

Miss Swimsuit UK 2019 has been stripped of her title after posting an “All Lives Matter” Facebook post, it has emerged. Jasmine Archer-Jones, 23, made the posts last month in which she questioned if George Floyd was innocent. All traces of Jasmine have been removed from the pageant’s website…

Archer-Jones also wrote “let’s not forget that George Floyd also has a criminal record”. Apparently Jasmine had “tried to sweep [the post] under the carpet” however the Miss Swimsuit organisation had already voiced support for the BLM movement and wasted no time in cutting ties. Hopefully Miss Swimsuit UK’s next crowning won’t go tits-up…