Labour’s Shamima Silence Explained

The Shamima Begum appeal decision has had enormous cut through to the general public as one of the biggest stories of the week. Strange then that the Labour Party and its leader have had nothing to say on the matter. They appear to be trying to avoid the press Jeremy Corbyn attracted last year when he said Shamima has the right to return…

Sadly for Sir Kier and his attempts to bury his head in the sand over this issue, he wasn’t always so coy. In March of last year, the then Shadow Brexit Secretary appeared on Sophy Ridge on Sunday to defend Shamima against then Home Secretary Sajid Javid’s decision to revoke her citizenship. He has clearly belatedly taken the decision that being accused of avoiding tricky issues is less bad than being accused of standing up for terrorists…