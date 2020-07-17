Hancock Calls for Urgent Review into Public Health England’s Inflated COVID Death Statistics

Matt Hancock has formally called for an “urgent review” into an emerging “staggering fiasco” with PHE’s Coronavirus death count, following the revelation that the quango has been counting people dying of other causes as COVID deaths if they tested positive at any time in the past – even if the person had already recovered from Coronavirus. It’s unclear how many deaths were recorded this way…

It’s thought the current daily average death rate of 72 could be inflated by almost 100%, and fewer than 40 people per day are actually dying from COVID. Another shocking pandemic failure from Public Health England if true…