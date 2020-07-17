Extinction Rebellion Campaigning Against Cycle Lane

The revolutionary rah’s of Extinction Rebellion have turned their attention to a new campaign, this time against – wrap your head around this one – opposing a cycle lane in Camden. Only marginally more illogical than their opposition to nuclear power…

Activists from the North London branch have spoken out against a new bicycle lane on Euston Road as they claim the friendlier environment for cyclists will, counterintuitively, lead to more car fumes. Dorothea Hackman – another entirely believable XR activist name – told the Camden New Journal that TfL “should not be doing these things without talking to people and finding out what the consequences are.”

Extinction Rebellion Camden’s official Twitter account has tried putting clear blue (plastic-free) water between them and activists. A comms technique Guido would respect more were Extinction Rebellion a formal hierarchical organisation with an accountable leadership…