The Daily Star has seen the biggest post-lockdown readership recovery of any national newspaper, according to new figures from ABC. A boost of 5% on last month…

No other paid-for national newspaper grew its circulation by more than 3% in June, meaning the dead tree press’ recovery as a whole has slowed month-on-month compared to May. Yesterday’s front page was just another of the Star’s recent stellar front page politics coverage…

Keep it up lads…