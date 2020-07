Cartoonist Steve Bell to Leave Guardian

Controversial cartoonist Steve Bell is to leave the Guardian after 39 years with the publication, after the paper┬áconfirmed his contract will not be renewed next year. Bell has caused significant controversy for the Grauniad, notably depicting Benjamin Netenyahu as a puppet master of Boris and Donald Trump, and depicting Labour’s antisemitism crisis as a witch hunt. He was recently widely accused of racism after depicting Priti Patel as a bull. It is being reported that the decision is “unrelated to wider job cuts” at the publication…