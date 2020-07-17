Cartoonist Steve Bell to Leave Guardian

Controversial cartoonist Steve Bell is to leave the Guardian after 39 years with the publication, after the paper confirmed his contract will not be renewed next year. Bell has caused significant controversy for the Grauniad, notably depicting Benjamin Netenyahu as a puppet master of Boris and Donald Trump, and depicting Labour’s antisemitism crisis as a witch hunt. He was recently widely accused of racism after depicting Priti Patel as a bull. It is being reported that the decision is “unrelated to wider job cuts” at the publication…