A digital Wandsworth Council meeting was disrupted last night when one of the attendees accidentally unmuted themselves, revealing Dirty Dancing to be playing in the background. Labour MP Rosena Allin-Khan wasn’t happy:

“one of the Tory Councillors accidentally unmuted themselves, revealing they were watching Dirty Dancing instead of listening to racist experiences being described.”

Dr Rosena is yet to respond to Guido’s request to specify the councillor…