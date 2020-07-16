Research Confirms Extinction Rebellion is Overwhelmingly Middle Class & Southern

Academics at the University of Exeter, Keele University, and Aston University surveyed protesters with Extinction Rebellion’s actions in London in 2019. Exeter has described the study as confirming “activists who took part in Extinction Rebellion’s major protests were overwhelmingly middle class, highly educated, and southern.” The findings will not come as a surprise to Guido readers…

Researchers observed hearings at the City of London Magistrates Court, on seven separate Fridays in August, September, and October 2019. They found that a third of those who appeared in court due to their illegal activity in London were from the West Country with hotspots in Stroud, Totnes and Frome. On the other hand just 6% were from Birmingham, Greater Manchester, Liverpool, Leeds, Bradford, Sheffield, Newcastle, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Swansea and Cardiff combined…