Lloyd Russell-Moyle Resigns, Read his Statement in Full

This afternoon I spoke to Keir and asked to step back from the front bench duties as Minister for the Natural Environment but remain a Labour and Co—operative MP for Brighton Kemptown and Peacehaven.



It is with regret I leave the shadow ministry, but owing to a campaign by the right—wing media my position has become untenable. This has unleashed a torrent of online hate and daily calls of harassment to my office, which has exposed those who work for me to abuse that would not be acceptable in any workplace. It is my job to get political flack, but it is not the job of caseworkers, researchers and assistants to be attacked. It has also led to hounding and stress, from which I need a few weeks to support my team and myself to collectively recover.

I am here to represent all my constituents and I an grateful to all those who voted for me, and to the people who believe Labour can make our country a fair, better, happier place for all of us. I shall continue to work hard for you.



I remain incredibly proud of the work I have done in parliament in the past three years and I an proud of my role in holding the government to account on immoral arms sales to Saudi Arabia, chairing the All—Party Parliamentary Group on Youth Affairs which conducted the first wide ranging parliamentary inquiry into Youth Services in 10 years, and in helping to lead the charge on tenants’ and renters’ rights.

I shall return to the backbenches for the time being to support Keir in defending and furthering the manifesto we stood on and to achieve a Labour government.