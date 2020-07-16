Anneliese Dodds Refuses to Clarify Labour’s Wealth Tax Plans, Again

Shadow Chancellor Anneliese Dodds had a shocker this morning on The Today Programme, attempting to swerve questions about Labour’s confusing wealth tax policy plans. After a two week long back and forth over being explicit about possibly tax hikes, the party’s new position appears to be ‘avoid the question’. With excruciating results…

Dodds’ initial swerve was to say there should be no tax hikes in the Autumn – an uncontroversial view as the economic fallout of the pandemic recession begins to bite. When Mishal asked about how the Government’s enormous lockdown spending should be paid for further down the line, the Shadow Chancellor descended into a babbling mess, continually speaking over Mishal’s questions and avoiding answers. No wonder there’s talk of Sir Keir regretting his pick…