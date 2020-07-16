Labour Claim Brexit Border Arrangements Will Cost Too Much & Too Little

Yesterday, Labour’s shadow Cabinet Office minister in the Lords, Baroness Hayter, accused the government of a “costly” approach to spending on Britain’s post-Brexit border arrangements. This must have come as news to her calamity colleague Rachel Reeves, who earlier this week described the border spending as “too little, too late”.

At the start of the week Reeves couldn’t decide if the border spending is coming too early or too late. Today it seems Labour can’t decide if the Government’s £705 million border funding package is“too costly” or “too little”. Brexit seriously competing with the economy for Labour incompetence in the Shadow Cabinet…