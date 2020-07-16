Ipsos MORI Come Out Top in Pollster Wars

A new rating of pollsters’ accuracy compiled by Election Maps UK has Ipsos MORI coming out as Britain’s top polling company by a mile, when taking into account the 2017 and 2019 general elections, and the 2019 EU elections. Opinium and YouGov tied in second; Survation came third, ICM, BMG and Savanta Comres came bottom with average errors of up to 3%. Pollsters are more bitchy than hairdressers so this will cause Guido’s phone to ring hot with explanations of “flawed methodology”…

Hat-tip: @ElectionMapsUK