Government Confirms Russia Behind Leaked Trade Documents in 2019 Election

Government says “it is almost certain that Russian actors sought to interfere in the 2019 General Election” by amplifying online lleaked documents about the US-UK trade deal. The documents Corbyn held a press conference about in a desperate attempt to change the media narrative after his disastrous Andrew Neil interview…

The key lines from the announcement:

On the basis of extensive analysis, the Government has concluded that it is almost certain that Russian actors sought to interfere in the 2019 General Election through the online amplification of illicitly acquired and leaked Government documents. Sensitive Government documents relating to the UK-US Free Trade Agreement were illicitly acquired before the 2019 General Election and disseminated online via the social media platform Reddit. When these gained no traction, further attempts were made to promote the illicitly acquired material online in the run up to the General Election.

Read the security findings in full here…