Ed Davey Apologises for Accusing Hartley-Brewer of Being on No. 10 Payroll

Sir Ed Davey has privately apologised to Julia Hartley-Brewer after accusing her of being on the No. 10 payroll during a feisty TalkRadio interview this morning. Watch the bust-up above…

Julia now has informed her followers that following the shouting match over whether NHS England should take responsibility for some of the mistakes made throughout the pandemic, or whether No. 10 should ultimately be accountable, Sir Ed has privately texted her to apologise for the accusation.

Not the best media strategy for someone in the midst of a leadership election…