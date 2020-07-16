BBC’s Corbynista Correspondent

Rianna Croxford is the BBC’s Community Affairs Correspondent and has in recent weeks been at the forefront of the Corporation’s Covid-19 coverage, including representing the organisation at a Downing Street press briefing. Guido can today reveal that Croxford was a diehard campaigner for Jeremy Corbyn and has called for the Prime Minister to lose his job.

Soon after the 2017 election, she called for Boris Johnson, then Foreign Secretary, to be sacked. Croxford tweeted: ‘Please, Theresa, sack Boris Johnson. Britain needs leaders not clowns’ while she amplified claims Jeremy Corbyn is a ‘sensation’. During the Election campaign she labelled the current Prime Minister ‘an embarrassment’. All the tweets are still live…

The BBC hired someone who regards the entire press as a ‘pro-Tory echo chamber’. Little wonder that Croxford has been keen to attack the government at every opportunity, recently reporting claims in a report into the impact of Covid on ethnic minorities was delayed – claims that Public Health England have said are categorically untrue. Rianna clearly believes her role is to re-balance the broadcast media’s “Tory echo-chamber”…

