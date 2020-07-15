Wales Carried Out No Covid Tests for Healthcare Workers Last Week

Despite Labour’s call for the UK Government to carry out weekly COVID testing of NHS workers just three weeks ago, the party is failing to lead by example. Last week, from 29 June to 5 July, Wales’ Labour administration failed to carry out a single test for healthcare workers. In March Welsh Health Minister Vaughan Gething announced that healthcare workers would be first in line for tests. Guido shudders to think what the situation is for those at the back of the line…

This is just the latest in a long line of testing failures from the Welsh Government, which has consistently missed targets throughout the pandemic. The usual richness from Labour to harangue the UK Government on this when they don’t have their own house in order…