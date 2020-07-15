SNP’s Transition Period Confusion

Today’s SNP Opposition Debate is on the unsurprising topic of extending the Transition Period. Their motion says,

“this House welcomes the European Union’s openness to extend the transition period for negotiations; calls on the Government to immediately accept this offer”

Clearly the SNP haven’t been concentrating, as the deadline for requesting a transition period extension came and went over a fortnight ago; with EU Commissioner Maros Sefcovic saying “I take this as a definite conclusion of this discussion”. Guido wouldn’t interpret Sefcovic’s statement as “openness to extend the transition period”…
mdi-tag-outline Brexit SNP
mdi-timer July 15 2020 @ 11:58 mdi-share-variant mdi-twitter mdi-facebook mdi-whatsapp mdi-telegram mdi-linkedin mdi-email mdi-printer
Home Page Next Story