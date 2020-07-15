Politics Live Saved, Andrew Neil Axed in Latest BBC Cuts

The BBC has today confirmed it is culling 520 jobs – a further seventy on top of the 450 job losses announced at the beginning of the month. As part of this latest round of cuts, the flagship interview programme The Andrew Neil Show, which provided some memorable interview moments during its short run, had received the chop. It was initially taken off air as a result of lockdown induced reduced programming. The morsel of good news for the Westminster village is that Politics Live – which was being threatened earlier this month – has been saved…