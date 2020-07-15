PMQs: Who’s Asking the Questions?
- Mark Menzies (Con) 👨💻
- Rob Butler (Con) 👨💼
- Sarah Atherton (Con) 👩💼
- Sir Edward Davey (LD) 👨💼
- Darren Henry (Con) 👨💼
- Paul Blomfield (Lab) 👨💼
- Robert Court (Con)👨💼
- Chris Law (SNP) 👨💻
- Craig Mackinlay (Con) 👨💼
- Darren Jones (Lab) 👨💼
- Jack Lopresti (Con)👨💼
- Naz Shah (Lab) 👩💻
- Katherine Fletcher (Con) 👩💼
- Tracy Brabin (Lab) 👩💼
- Mrs Heather Wheeler (Con) 👩💻
- Kirsten Oswald (SNP) 👩💻
- Sir Graham Brady (Con) 👨💼
- Hannah Bardell (SNP) 👩💻
- John Stevenson (Con) 👨💼
- Helen Hayes (Lab) 👩💼
👨💼/👩💼 = Physical
👩💻/👨💻 = Virtual
