PMQs: Who’s Asking the Questions?
  1. Mark Menzies (Con) 👨‍💻
  2. Rob Butler (Con) 👨‍💼
  3. Sarah Atherton (Con) 👩‍💼
  4. Sir Edward Davey (LD) 👨‍💼
  5. Darren Henry (Con) 👨‍💼
  6. Paul Blomfield (Lab) 👨‍💼
  7. Robert Court (Con)👨‍💼
  8. Chris Law (SNP) 👨‍💻
  9. Craig Mackinlay (Con) 👨‍💼
  10. Darren Jones (Lab) 👨‍💼
  11. Jack Lopresti (Con)👨‍💼
  12. Naz Shah (Lab) 👩‍💻
  13. Katherine Fletcher (Con) 👩‍💼
  14. Tracy Brabin (Lab) 👩‍💼
  15. Mrs Heather Wheeler (Con) 👩‍💻
  16. Kirsten Oswald (SNP) 👩‍💻
  17. Sir Graham Brady (Con) 👨‍💼
  18. Hannah Bardell (SNP) 👩‍💻
  19. John Stevenson (Con) 👨‍💼
  20. Helen Hayes (Lab) 👩‍💼

👨‍💼/👩‍💼 = Physical

👩‍💻/👨‍💻 = Virtual
