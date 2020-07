Failing Grayling has lost his bid to become Chair of the prestigious Intelligence and Security Committee after a successful Labour-backed coup by MP Julian Lewis. Only Grayling could lose a rigged election…

A statement just released by the Cabinet office confirms Dr Julian Lewis’s election as Chair:

The Intelligence and Security Committee of Parliament (ISC) today elected Rt Hon Dr Julian Lewis MP as its Chairman.

You’ve got to give it to Grayling, at least he’s consistent…