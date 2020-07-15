Government Considering Compulsory Face Masks in all Public Spaces

In news that is certain to anger the likes of Sir Desmond Swayne, the Government is supposedly considering new proposals that would see face masks encouraged in all public places – including offices. Does the House of Commons count as an office?

According to the Telegraph, it’s expected Boris will launch a new “road map” for Britain’s latest Coronavirus strategy on Friday, which could include the widening of face mask usage; after Matt Hancock hinted that an extension to compulsory usage could be introduced – saying the policy was being introduced in “chunks” – and DEFRA Secretary George Eustice refused to rule out telling the public to cover their faces in offices. Guido imagines it would be easier continuing to work from home…

A government source told The Telegraph “there are no current plans to recommend face coverings in all public places, but things are moving very quickly and nothing can be ruled out.” It would be so unlike the government to sharply u-turn on something it previously claimed to be opposed to…