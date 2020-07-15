Government Awarded Topham Guerin £3 Million Coronavirus Advertising Contract

The Tories’ 2019 advertising stars Topham Guerin – praised with refreshing the party’s winning social media output – were awarded a contract worth £3 million by the Government in March for the Government’s Coronavirus advertising campaign. Not everyone was struggling financially during lockdown…

The contract details confirm the crack advertising team were awarded the princely taxpayer sum for their services from March to September this year for “radio, television, communication, telecommunication and related equipment”. Guido understands the TG team were behind the striking update to, among other things, No. 10’s podium branding at the end of March. To put it another way, that’s £1 million per podium instruction…