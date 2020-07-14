Starmer Accidentally Called for Jobs Budget After Rishi’s Jobs Budget

Speaking to the (virtual) Durham Miners’ Gala on Saturday, Sir Keir confusingly demanded the Government deliver a “back to work budget”, accusing the government of having a “slow an confused response” to the crisis. Bizare given the Government had already delivered a back-to-work budget just three days earlier. What was that about being slow and confused?..

Guido suspects the reason behind Starmer’s cock-up was the video was recorded before Rishi’s mini-budget, and no one in Southside thought to record a new one. Captain Hindsight certainly won’t be claiming the mantle of Captain Foresight any time soon…