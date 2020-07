On Sunday morning Gove toured TV studios advocating mask-wearing in shops, while opposing legislation to enforce the public health recommendation. The Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster told viewers:

“It’s basic good manners, courtesy, consideration, to wear a face mask if you are for example in a shop.”

Which means Gove’s trip to Pret this morning – snapped by the Evening Standard –¬†was, in the words of Michael, bad manners, uncourteous and lacking in consideration. Oops.