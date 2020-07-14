Do the Mask Hokey Cokey

The official mask wearing advice over the last few months has been confusing to say the least:

March, official line we were told was that “the science” said masks don’t work, numerous newspaper articles explained that they were counter-productive and gave a false sense of security

3 April , Medical Officer Jonathan Van-Tam at the Downing Street lectern said: "There is no evidence that general wearing of the face masks by the public who are well affects the spread of the disease."

23 April , Health Committee Chairman Jeremy Hunt admitted protecting NHS supplies might be the reason for the hesitancy

11 May , Government guidance changed to advise the public to wear face coverings in enclosed public spaces

15 June , the use of face coverings became mandatory on public transport in England

12 July , Michael Gove tells Marr masks should not be mandatory

13July , Robert Buckland says mask-wearing "isn't just an act of courtesy… consumer confidence"

14 July , today Hancock will tell Commons that masks will be mandatory in shops with enforcement by the police

24 July, masks mandatory in shops

Confused by the advice from the government? Understandable.

There are libertarians who are objecting to mask wearing because it infringes their liberty, and there are some arguments to be made. The arguments don’t tend to be common sense. The libertarian mask abstentionists also forget the fundamental libertarian principle of “doing no harm to others”. Even unknowingly spreading the virus violates the “do no harm principle”. As you can see, the two thirds-libertarian Guido editorial team are now sporting on brand masks…