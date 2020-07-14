Government U-Turns on Huawei

Dowden tells the Commons:
“The responsibility of the government to ensure [the network] is as secure as it possibly can be.
“Chinese-owned venders were deemed to be high risk, and we made clear the NCSC would upate its advice…
“NCSC has significantly changed its security assessment
“To manage this risk they have issued new advice… from the end of this year telecoms operators must not buy any new 5G
Government commits to new ban on purchasing of new Huawei 5G kit from December 31st, and a ban on any Huawei infrastructure in 5G from 2027. The Cold War with China is on…