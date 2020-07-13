Can Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s package of policy measures head off an impending economic storm?
Will they really help kick start the UK economy? Or are they just delaying an inevitable tsunami of business closures and job losses?
Writing in The Times today, IEA Director General Mark Littlewood contends that the Chancellor’s measures amount to an exercise in triage rather than rehabilitation.
Green Homes Grants and Sunak-subsidised pizzas won’t, he argues, stem the bleeding. Instead of trying – and likely failing – to keep workers in their present positions, we need to make it easier for new and different companies to employ them.
In tonight’s Definite Article programme from the IEA, he’ll discuss his article – and the changes needed in tax, employment and regulation to get the UK economy back to meaningful growth.
