Rishi’s £170,000 Female Focused Sex Party Investment

Dishy Rishi is about to live up to his nickname after the Treasury conditionally approved a £170,000 investment in a female-focused sex party company for swingers. Taking his “Eat Out to Help Out” slogan literally…

Killing Kittens, described by the Guardian as “a members-only sex club”, launched a crowdfunding campaign in May – to help it transition from an events-based company to a “sex tech platform” company that runs some events – raising £170,000 from investors, which the government is to match through the Future Fund scheme. Thanks to Rishi, the UK taxpayer will hold a 1.47% stake in the company if it fails to repay the government loan…

Rishi’s Wednesday mini-budget was criticised by some left-wing MPs for being too targeted at male-dominated industries, so the likes of Sarah Olney will be delighted to hear the Treasury’s latest taxpayer splurge are to a company designed to be “female friendly”, with Killing Kittens:

“fully focused on the pursuit of female pleasure. Girls remain at the forefront…in control, knowing what they want whilst also empowering adventurous couples the world over.”

Presumably Labour will oppose the Treasury handout, if only because the company’s name will bring back sore memories for their Shadow Business Secretary. Guido does question the viability of the sex-orgy business in a time of social distancing, still, it is only taxpayers’ money…