Read in Full: Labour Responds to Draft EHRC Antisemitism Report

The Labour Party has been handed EHRC’s report into antisemitism. It is refusing to comment on the contents. Read Labour’s statement in full here…

“The Equality and Human Rights Commission has provided the Labour Party with a draft of its report into allegations of antisemitism.

“The draft report has been shared with the Labour Party as part of a process afforded to us prior to the report’s publication. It is sent in confidence by the EHRC, so until that process is completed, it would be inappropriate to comment on any of the contents of the draft report – and we will not do so.

“Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner are committed to tackling antisemitism within the Labour Party. Antisemitism has been a stain on the Labour Party in recent years. It has caused unacceptable and unimaginable levels of grief and distress for many in the Jewish community, as well as members of staff.

“Tackling antisemitism within the Labour Party is a priority and we are determined to take the further action necessary to begin restoring trust with the Jewish community.

“We are committed to cooperating fully with the Commission’s investigation and implementing its recommendations when the final report is published. We will be making no further comment.”