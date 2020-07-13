Political Activist Group Behind ‘Independent SAGE’

Guido revealed the political activist stuffed membership of the group that calls itself ‘Independent SAGE’ back in May. Now the group is crowdfunding for more activism research to be carried out, yet Guido spotted something fishy in buried in the description of their official crowdfunder. The fund is being run not by Independent SAGE, but by a political organisation called All the Citizens…

‘We, the Citizens’, also known as ‘All the Citizens’ is an activist group that campaign agains the government. Their website is filled with anti-Tory social media videos, including a protest outside Downing Street, and a conspiracy video about Cambridge Analytica.

The people behind All The Citizens, listed on their website, include failed Brexit whistle blower Shahmir Sanni, his lawyer Tamsin Allen, and conspiracist Carole Cadwalladr. The full list is replete with anti-Brexit activists, anti-capitalist filmmakers, and political campaigners. Not exactly a group you’d associate with independent scientific advice…