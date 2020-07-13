More Mask Measures Coming in Days

This morning speaking to Sky News, the Prime Minister made his most comprehensive endorsement of wearing masks in confined spaces. The UK is following countries like the US which started off discouraging mask wearing to protect health service supply chains, resulting in embarrassing about turns later on and public skepticism. By the end of last week, Number 10 had clearly taken the decision to ramp up mask wearing to match much of the rest of the developed world. The PM was pictured finally wearing a mask on Friday, whereas confused Keir Starmer has still yet to be pictured in one…

Boris is justifying the new more hardline approach by saying “the scientific evaluation of face coverings and their importance in stopping aerosol droplets, that’s been growing.” The government is reluctant to make mask wearing mandatory, but is considering other tools of encouragement. Watch this space..