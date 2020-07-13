Millionaires Demand to Be Taxed More

Four British millionaires including Richard Curtis have signed a letter (along with 79 other wealthy activists from around the world) demanding they are taxed more to help pay for the Covid fallout. The lefty luvvies opted to sign a letter to signal their virtue rather than donating millions to covid causes as for example Bill Gates, who did not sign the letter, has done. Signaling over action…

Guido notes that if Richard Curtis et al are really keen to be taxed more, they are more than welcome to send a cheque to HMRC. Interestingly since the year 2000, just 200 voluntary payments have been made to the treasury, averaging just £900 each. There is no indication that Curtis is among them. Turns out left-wing millionaires aren’t keen to put their money where their mouth is…