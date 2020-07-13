Brexit Party Promise to Abolish Welsh Assembly

The Brexit Party is still polling as high as 10% in Wales ahead of next year’s assembly elections, yet could be on the verge of a bigger political upset thanks to their new staple policy: abolishing the Welsh Assembly in favour of direct elections for the First Minister. The move is a clever one; Wales has always been the most reluctantly devolved part of the UK, with abolition of its legislature already being backed by 25% of Welsh voters – the same figure supporting Welsh independence…

The bold policy has prompted former Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood to compare the Brexit Party to Hitler.

Wood asks her followers, “Would you ever move to another country then become the leader of a political party that seeks to abolish the parliament of that country? Who would do that?”. Just like Plaid’s Westminster leader, Liz Saville Roberts, who moved from Wales to London, and seeks to abolish the Westminster Parliament of Wales…