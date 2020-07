In case you were struggling to keep up, the story so far (all in the last week) is:

Sunday: Dodds dodged the question of whether Labour supports a wealth tax four times

Monday: Starmer openly supports a wealth tax

Wednesday: Dodds’ response to Rishi’s mini-budget says Labour “is not calling for tax rises”

Friday: Shadow Treasury Minister Dan Carden says the idea Labour has backed down from supporting a wealth tax is “false”

That “forensic” Starmer leadership rolls on…