Gove’s “Bestest Friendship” with Liz

Questioned by Marr this morning about a leaked letter from Liz Truss fearing Britain’s new border arrangements with the EU won’t be ready in time for the end of the transition period, Gove said he wouldn’t comment on leaked documents, however he “loves Liz” and while he can’t say whether he replied to her letter, they “talk all the time” as “she’s one of my bestest friends in cabinet”. 

An hour later on Marr, Liz was seemingly downgraded to merely one of Gove’s “best” friends in Cabinet. At this rate of friendship downgrading, they may not even be on speaking terms in a couple of hours…
