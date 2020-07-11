Guido Talks #12 | Cheating MPs, Meal Deals, and BBC Reform

Episode 12 of Guido Talks is available now both here as a video and on all good podcast platforms. In this week’s edition, recorded yesterday, the team discusses some of our favourite stories from the last seven days. See a list of the stories discussed here…

For readers who prefer listening to, rather than looking at the Guido team, Guido Talks is available as a podcast. It’s now on Apple iTunes podcasts, aCast, Google Podcasts, Sounder.FM, Spotify, TuneIn, or from wherever you get your podcasts…