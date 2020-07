The Conservative Policy Forum – which describes itself as the party’s think tank that bridges the gap between members and ministers, and is based in CCHQ – yesterday sent a “snap poll” to members that has set off alarm bells. The party’s think tank seems very interested in tax hikes all of a sudden…

The survey begins by asking members views on wealth taxes vs income taxes, and goes on to ask how supportive members would be about:

tax on individuals’ net worth over £750,000, excluding any personal pension savings and their main home

new/higher taxes on increases in asset values (capital gains)

new/higher taxes on rent from property

new/higher taxes on property sales

new/higher taxes on dividends

new/higher taxes on pensions

new/higher taxes on inheritance

new/higher taxes on gifts

Worrying, members were not given the option to suggest tax cuts…