Party Conference Returns to Blackpool

After a decade-and-a-half in the political wilderness, Blackpool is set to once again host a national party’s political conference after the Tories’ Chairman today announced their Spring Forum will take place at the resort in 2022. Spring Conferences are the smaller annual conferences attended by only the most die-hard activists. You might think the choice of location is a nod to more ‘red wall’ levelling up…

The Tories haven’t been to Blackpool since 2007, when David Cameron made headlines with the then-political gimmick of giving his keynote speech notes-free, and Osborne scared Brown off holding the anticipated election with his inheritance tax break policy announcement. It’s known the Tories’ main conference contracts with the usual Birmingham and Manchester venues have now come to an end, so they’re also on the lookout for new homes for their main conference…