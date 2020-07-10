Labour Flip Flops AGAIN on Wealth Tax Plans

Labour’s position on taxing people’s homes and savings plunged further into chaos last night as Shadow Treasury Minister Dan Carden put out a statement decrying the idea that Labour has backtracked from their wealth tax plans as “false”. This denial came just a day after Labour first u-turned on their wealth tax proposals…

“This is false. Labour is clear that the cost of the crisis should be borne by those with the broadest shoulders. We are following very closely the academic research under way by LSE Inequalities, CAGE Warwick and others on how a UK wealth tax would work.”

From mini-budget day until last night Labour had been at pains to imply it did not want to tax people out of the economic crisis, preferring instead to grow the economy to deal with debt, a surprisingly age-old traditional Tory message that came after Labour’s wealth tax proposals were badly received. Now it seems like not everyone in the Treasury team got the memo, with serious shadow treasury work going into the plans…