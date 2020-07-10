Government that Tells Public to Wear Masks Refuses to Wear Them

Official Government advice repeatedly tells the country to wear “face coverings” (they avoid saying face masks because they don’t want to disrupt PPE supplies to the NHS). The UK followed the global trend where governments initially told the public to not procure masks in order to protect health service supply lines, before u turning on that advice. The initial misdirection is now making uptake hard to instigate…

Across the world politicians from Angela Merkel to Donald Trump, Mike Pence to Emmanuel Macron have encouraged the public to wear a mask by being deliberately pictured in public wearing face coverings. Yet in the UK, Boris, most of his Cabinet (and for that matter Keir Starmer), have not. This is despite Boris boasting of his new Florence Nightingale face covering last week on LBC…

This morning on BBC Radio 4, DCMS Minister Caroline Dinenage couldn’t answer why the PM, Chancellor, or any other senior Cabinet Minister hasn’t been pictured out and about wearing a covering. Only Matt Hancock has in this country, and that was while donating plasma in a hospital. Why should anyone else in the country wear a mask if politicians are so reluctant to be pictured wearing them?