Jewish Activist Richard Millett Wins First Round of “Irony” Libel Case Against Jeremy Corbyn

Richard Millett, the Jewish activist who Jeremy Corbyn famously accused of not “understand[ing] English irony” in a 2013 speech to the Palestinian Return Centre, has this morning won the preliminary round of his High Court libel case against the former Labour leader. The tone deaf words became actionable after being discussed by Corbyn in 2018 on the Andrew Marr Programme. The case began in June last year…

Read the preliminary ruling in full here. The case continues…

